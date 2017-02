Topmodel Hanne Gaby Odiele onthult: ‘Ik ben interseksueel’

Today might be one of the most important days in my life, I’ve decide to announce with you all I’m #intersex, read my story in USA Today (link in bio) I want to bring awerness and put to light the irreversible Unnecessary non consent surgeries we often go trough as kids 😘✌️FEEL FREE TO SHARE #intersex #StopIGM (Intersex Genital Mutilation) #intersexHanne #intersexy @interact_adv

